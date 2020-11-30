MediaAlpha, Inc.’s (NYSE:MAX) Quiet Period Set To End on December 7th

MediaAlpha’s (NYSE:MAX) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 7th. MediaAlpha had issued 9,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During MediaAlpha’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NYSE MAX opened at $38.93 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

