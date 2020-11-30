Vroom, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom’s (NASDAQ:VRM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 7th. Vroom had issued 21,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $467,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of Vroom’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

VRM opened at $37.43 on Monday. Vroom has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

