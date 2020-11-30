Root, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 7th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

