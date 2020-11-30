Mallard Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 7th (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

Mallard Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACUU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 7th. Mallard Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mallard Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS MACUU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Mallard Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

