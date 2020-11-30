Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th (OTCMKTS:ACICU)

Atlas Crest Investment’s (OTCMKTS:ACICU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. Atlas Crest Investment had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Atlas Crest Investment’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock opened at $10.14 on Monday.

About Atlas Crest Investment

