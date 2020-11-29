The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.88 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.