US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,256 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $272.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

