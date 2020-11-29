Andra AP fonden Acquires 4,200 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Shares of CXO opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

