Andra AP fonden Sells 11,800 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 102.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.