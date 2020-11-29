Andra AP fonden Sells 8,200 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 117.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $675,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,879.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,218.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,256 shares of company stock worth $28,959,958. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

