Fifth Third Bancorp Has $57,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 24.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.18.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

