Andra AP fonden Has $3.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.81.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

