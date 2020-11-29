The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,777,000 after buying an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.