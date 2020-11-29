Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Nielsen worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.