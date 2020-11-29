Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 865,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 743,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

