Andra AP fonden Acquires 63,100 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 138.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 264,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in HUYA by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 114,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.18.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

