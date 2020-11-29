Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $12,337,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.