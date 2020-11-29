US Bancorp DE Buys 11,253 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of EnerSys worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

