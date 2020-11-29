US Bancorp DE Sells 2,700 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,618 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $130.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

