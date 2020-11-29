AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

AMN opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

