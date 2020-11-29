Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $281.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.