Andra AP fonden Sells 4,900 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

PNW opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

