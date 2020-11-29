BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,480 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $51.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

