BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.08 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average is $224.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.