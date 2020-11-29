BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,148 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Halliburton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

