State Street Corp Has $128.21 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of NovoCure worth $128,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NovoCure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,202.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,269 shares of company stock worth $12,491,127 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $126.84 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 667.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.