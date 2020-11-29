Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

