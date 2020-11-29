BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.