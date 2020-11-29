BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,294 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

