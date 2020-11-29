Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,125 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Novanta worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 1.17. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.03.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

