Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after buying an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $85,906,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 916,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

