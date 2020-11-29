Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

NYSE:POST opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

