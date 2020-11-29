Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

