KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.