The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,593 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.