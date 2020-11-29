Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,269 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

