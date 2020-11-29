SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

