Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. William Blair downgraded Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

ALRM opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.38.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,839 shares of company stock worth $12,609,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

