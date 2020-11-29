Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Nielsen worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Nielsen stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.