BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.90% of Knowles worth $203,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE KN opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -429.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

