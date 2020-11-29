US Bancorp DE Sells 1,750 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 797,326 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 361,650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 229,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 941.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 210,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

