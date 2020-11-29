Andra AP fonden Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

