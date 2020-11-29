Andra AP fonden Has $2.86 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 187.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.