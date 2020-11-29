US Bancorp DE Sells 1,994 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

