US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $81.48 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

