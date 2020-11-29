US Bancorp DE Purchases 669 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,223 shares of company stock worth $51,638,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $326.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.