Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

