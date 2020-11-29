Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 904.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after buying an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,952,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

