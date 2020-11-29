Andra AP fonden Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.35 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

