Andra AP fonden Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

